

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):



Earnings: $2.04 million in Q4 vs. -$1.23 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q4 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.65 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $7.48 million in Q4 vs. $4.08 million in the same period last year.



