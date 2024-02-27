

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $216.38 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $174.82 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $214.91 million or $3.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $3.70 billion from $3.45 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $216.38 Mln. vs. $174.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.16 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.88 -Revenue (Q4): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.45 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken