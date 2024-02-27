WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC):
Earnings: -$16 million in Q4 vs. $175 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q4 vs. $3.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ambac Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.2 million or $0.32 per share for the period.
Revenue: $76 million in Q4 vs. $219 million in the same period last year.
