

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), Tuesday announced its fourth-quarter earnings, which reported a profit of $216.1 million or $1.02 per share compared to $204.2 million or $1.52 per share in a year ago quarter.



Analysts, on average, had estimated a profit of $1.21 per share for the same period.



Funds from operations stood at $418.5 million or $1.89 a share versus last year's $300.06 million or $2.09 a share.



On a core basis, FFO stood at $449.1 million or $2.02 per share versus $300.1 million or $2.09 per share in the previous year.



Revenue increased to $797.7 million from $506.7 million last year.



Looking forward, the company anticipates a core FFO of $7.85 to $8.15 per share for the fiscal year 2024.



