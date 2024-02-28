

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SK Telecom (SKM), Iceotope Technologies, a Precision Liquid Cooling provider, and SK Enmove, a base oil and lubricants provider developing thermal fluids for data center, signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of liquid cooling technique/solution that optimizes energy-efficiency of AI data centers.



Reducing the power consumption of air conditioning and cooling systems is crucial for achieving energy efficiency in AI data centers, as these systems consume the most energy, the companies said.



Under the MOU, the companies will collaborate to deploy Precision Liquid Cooling using SK Enmove's thermal fluid at SKT's AI Data Center Testbed. The deployment is to demonstrate Precision Liquid Cooling's value in cooling efficiency and power savings. Moreover, SKT will develop an integrated Coolant Distribution Unit to support various liquid cooling systems with the technical support of Iceotope.



Going forward, SKT plans to develop an AI-based autonomous cooling system. The AI Autonomous Cooling System will analyze the temperature and power load in the AI data center and automatically control the supply temperature and flow rate of thermal fluids in the CDUs to increase the operational efficiency of the AI data center.



