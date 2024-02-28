

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) reported fourth quarter net loss of $145.70 million or $1.42 per share. Net loss for the third-quarter was $145.02 million or $1.42 per share.



The company's revenue for the fourth quarter was $297.64 million. The company reported third quarter revenue of $244.96 million.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.12 per share and revenues of $291 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken