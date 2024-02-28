

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased more than initially estimated in December, the final data from the Cabinet Office revealed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, advanced to 110.2 from 108.1 in November. In the flash report, the score was 110.0.



This was the highest reading since October 2022, when it was 10.6.



The coincident index, which measures the current economic situation, improved to 115.9 in December from 114.6 in the previous month. The latest score was revised down from 116.2.



At the same time, the lagging index rose moderately to 105.9 from 105.6 a month ago. The flash score was 106.0.



