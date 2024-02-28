

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.3550 against the Canadian dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3527.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 1.0825 and 1.2658 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0844 and 1.2658, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback edged up to 0.8806 and 150.65 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8783 and 150.50, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the loonie, 1.07 against the euro, 1.25 against the pound, 0.89 against the franc and 151.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken