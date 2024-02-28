

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced the proposal to appoint Charlotte Hanneman as member of the Board of Management, fulfilling the role of CFO, effective October 1, 2024. Current CFO Abhijit Bhattacharya will retire from the company on September 30, 2024.



Hanneman worked most recently as Controller and Head of Financial Planning & Analysis at Stryker. She has over 20 years' experience in the MedTech and pharmaceutical industries.



'This is an exciting time for Charlotte to join Philips. Her strong MedTech and pharma knowledge spanning Europe, Asia, and the US, as well as her extensive finance experience, coupled with her energy and passion for the healthcare industry, make her an ideal fit for the role,' said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips.



