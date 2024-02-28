

JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), a Swiss building materials company, on Wednesday registered a decline in net income and sales for the full year.



For the 12-month period, Holcim reported a net income of CHF 3.060 billion or CHF 5.37 per share, lesser than CHF 3.308 billion or CHF 5.48 per share, reported last year.



Last year's net profit was supported by a gain on disposals of CHF 1.764 billion as against this year's CHF 53 million.



Net income before impairment and divestments was at CHF 3.089 billion or CHF 5.42 per share, higher than previous year's CHF 2.218 billion or CHF 4.96 per share.



Pre-tax income was down at CHF 4.174 billion from last year's CHF 4.555 billion.



Operating income was at CHF 4.577 billion, compared with CHF 3.221billion in 2022.



Recurring EBIT was CHF 4.760 billion, up from CHF 4.752 billion a year ago, supported by a positive price over cost in cement, aggregates and ready-mix.



Recurring EBIT margin improved to 17.6 percent from 16.3 percent a year ago.



Sales dropped to CHF 27.009 billion from CHF 29.189 billion in 2022.



For the fourth-quarter, sales stood at CHF 6.602 billion, compared with CHF 6.463 billion in 2022.



For the full-year 2023, the Board will pay a dividend to CHF 2.80 per share, a 12 percent increase from last year.



Holcim is planning for a share repurchase program of CHF 1 billion until year-end 2024. The buyback will be funded through cash on hand.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group expects recurring EBIT margin of 18 percent, with organic sales growth above four percent.



