

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (AML.L), on Wednesday, reported FY23 loss of £226.8 million or 30.5p per share versus a loss of £527.7 million or 124.5p per share last year.



Adjusted loss before tax was £171.8 million or 21.4p per share compared to a loss of £451 million or 114.1p per share incurred a year ago.



Revenue for the year 2023 amounted to £163 billion, 18% higher than the previous year's revenue of £1.38 billion.



Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Executive Chairman said, 'In 2023, Aston Martin delivered significant strategic milestones and further financial progress, driven by continued strong demand for our ultra-luxury, high-performance products. The rich mix of sales, driven by our ongoing commitment to product innovation, supported growth in average selling prices to record levels. This, combined with our ongoing portfolio transformation, resulted in a significantly enhanced gross margin, remaining on track to achieve our longstanding target of around 40% gross margin in 2024.'



