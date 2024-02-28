

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) reported that its loss before tax for the year 2023 widened to 475.9 million pounds from 279.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Loss for the year also widened to 476.4 million pounds or 424.25 pence per share from 280.5 million pounds or 249.84 pence per share last year.



Gross property and other income for the year was 265.9 million pounds up from 248.8 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board recommended a 0.5 pence per share increase in the final dividend to 55.0 pence. It will be paid in May 2024 with 39.0p as a PID and the balance of 16.0p as a conventional dividend.



This will take the total dividend for the year to 79.5 pence, a 1.3% increase over 2022.



The company raised its portfolio rental guidance for 2024 to a range of 2% to 5%.



