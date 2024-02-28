CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
29 February 2024
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano - Increase of Issued Digital Securities
Jersey - 29 February 2024 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces the decision to increase the amount available for issued Digital Securities as per the newly published Final Terms from 25,000,000 to 75,000,000 as of 29 February 2024.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 20, 2023.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
