

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace major Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced on Wednesday orders for up to 120 Airbus helicopters from Saudi Arabia's The Helicopter Co. or THC, as well as up to ten H145 helicopters from German helicopter emergency medical services operator DRF Luftrettung.



The companies signed the deals at the HAI Heli-Expo, currently taking place at Anaheim Convention Center, California.



Airbus' framework agreement with THC, a premier provider of commercial helicopter services and fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, will include up to 120 Airbus helicopters of various types. These will be delivered over the next five to seven years.



The deal includes a firm order for eight H125s along with 10 H145s that are converted options from an earlier contract. This brings THC's total firm Airbus helicopter fleet to 60. Of this, 25 are already in service.



The new H125 helicopters will support the delivery of THC's range of services in areas including aerial work and tourism.



Further, DRF Luftrettung's orders for up to ten H145 helicopters include seven firm orders and three options.



The ordered helicopters will also be covered by DRF's fleet-wide HCare Smart contract, which provides comprehensive parts-by-the-hour support.



