

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATE), a Japanese maker of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer, Douglas Lefever as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Yoshiaki Yoshida, who has now been named Chairperson of the Board.



The company has appointed its Co-COO Koichi Tsukui as the new COO.



All appointments are effective from April 1, 2024.



Commenting on the management changes, Advantest, said: 'As the company's next mid-term management plan starts in FY2024, the Chief Executive Officer of the Advantest Group and the President of Advantest Corporation are to be changed in order to realize even greater progress for the Advantest Group in the rapidly changing, fast-growing semiconductor industry.'



