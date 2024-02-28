

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has warned Iran of the consequences if attacks by its partners and proxies in the Red Sea result in U.S. casualties.



In his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East policy Daniel B. Shapiro said, 'We've made it very clear to Iran that we hold it accountable for attacks by its partners and proxies and believe Iranian leaders are aware of the consequences should these attacks result in U.S. casualties.'



Since November 19, the Houthis have conducted at least 48 attacks against commercial shipping and naval vessels in and around the Red Sea through which 15% of all global trade flows, he said.



They have affected the interests of more than 55 nations and threatened the free flow of commerce through the Red Sea, a bedrock of the global economy. These attacks have prompted more than a dozen major shipping operators to suspend transit of the Red Sea, causing a spike in insurance rates for vessels in the region



Since December, more than 20 countries have joined increased maritime patrols in the area to safeguard commercial shipping, he told lawmakers.



On Saturday, U.S. strikes had hit Houthi targets that include underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars and a helicopter.



In addition to DOD's efforts to degrade and destroy Houthi capabilities, U.S. forces have interdicted Iranian vessels carrying lethal aid to Yemen, he said.



