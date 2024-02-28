

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has easily won the Democratic Party's primary in Michigan despite a 13 percent protest vote over his stance towards the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.



In response to an Arab American Democrats-led call to demonstrate voters' protest against the Biden administration's handling of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, more than 1,00,000 of Democrats chose to cast their vote 'uncommitted' Tuesday, reports say.



Still, Biden managed to win more than 80 percent of the votes overall.



Winning 6,17,728 votes in his favor, Biden gained 86 delegates.



With other contestants in the fray winning single digit percentage of total votes, Biden is almost certain on his way toward the Democratic nomination for a second term.



Biden thanked Michigan voters without making any mention of the 'uncommitted' movement, and warned, 'Donald Trump is threatening to drag us even further into the past as he pursues revenge and retribution.'



'Four years ago, it was Michigan's diverse coalition that came together to reject Donald Trump's MAGA extremism and sent me and Kamala to the White House. Because of Michiganders, we've been able to work hand in hand with Governor Whitmer and the incredible Democratic leaders in Michigan's congressional delegation to deliver enormous progress,' he said in a statement.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken