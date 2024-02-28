

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $14.9 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $31.8 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.9 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $652.0 million from $670.4 million last year.



Stericycle Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $14.9 Mln. vs. $31.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $652.0 Mln vs. $670.4 Mln last year.



