Physitrack PLC - Interim report: January - December 2023

Quarter ended - Oct - Dec 2023

Revenue increased by 9 per cent from the comparative period in 2022 to generate total sales of EUR 3.8m (EUR 3.5m). On an organic basis revenue grew by 11 per cent. This organic growth was achieved in both the Lifecare (12 per cent) and Wellness (8 per cent) divisions.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.0m (EUR 0.9m) was generated resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26 per cent (25 per cent).

Adjusted operating loss of EUR 0.0m (EUR 0.1m) was generated resulting in a margin of -0 per cent (2 per cent).

Adjusted ordinary and diluted loss per share totalled EUR 0.00 (profit EUR 0.01).

Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 1.4m (EUR 1.2m).

Free cash flow for the quarter was a net inflow of EUR 0.3m (outflow EUR 0.4m).

Year ended - Jan - Dec 2023

Revenue increased by 21 per cent from the comparative period in 2022 to generate total sales of EUR 15.2m (EUR 12.5m). On an organic proforma basis revenue grew by 22 per cent. This proforma growth was achieved in both the Lifecare (13 per cent) and Wellness (44 per cent) divisions.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.9m (EUR 3.4m) was generated resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26 per cent (28 per cent).

Adjusted operating profit of EUR 0.3m (EUR 1.0m) was generated resulting in a margin of 2 per cent (8 per cent).

Adjusted ordinary and diluted profit per share totalled EUR 0.00 (EUR 0.06).

Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 3.5m (EUR 2.9m).

Operational highlights

The Group reinvigorated its marketing efforts during the quarter, including significant updates to the Physitrack website, with a focus on practitioners being a "Hero" in their patients' health journey. Combined with our digital marketing efforts, this led to a 43% growth in website traffic quarter on quarter reaching 90,000 site visits.

Enhancements to our website and platform now provide richer user data, enabling us to align product enhancements with user needs and adopt a more tailored marketing approach for segmented campaigns.

Innovation within the group, building on the previous quarter, maintains a focus on leveraging AI to enhance our service offering, creating additional revenue streams and ensuring efficient operations.

The Group generated positive free-cash flow of EUR 0.3m for the quarter, adjusted operating profit of EUR 0.3m and profit before tax of EUR 3.1m for the financial year, underscoring the Group's emphasis on profitability and sustainable success.

Champion Health, experienced another strong quarter of sales, expanding its pipeline with a number of significant deals set to close in H1 2024.

The Group affirms that it is does not expect any further capital raising via share issuance or debt in the near future.

Henrik Molin, Co-founder and CEO of Physitrack PLC, commented:

"This quarter's results demonstrate our return to what we always were, apart from a 30-month period following the IPO: a Bootstrapped business that ensures that growth is delivered in a sustainable manner. I was pleased that for the first quarter since the IPO, the Group generated positive free-cash-flow, demonstrating our commitment to our intentions outlined throughout 2023."

Group Key Performance Indicators:

3 Month period ended Year ended EUR (€), unless otherwise stated 31 Dec 23 31 Dec 22 31 Dec 23 31 Dec 22 Revenue 3,839,661 3,517,110 15,176,582 12,510,371 Prior period revenue growth (%) 9 144 21 57 Organic revenue / Proforma revenue growth (%) 11 27 22 27 EBITDA 4,792,489 1,293,626 7,061,822 2,543,318 Operating profit 3,805,812 477,149 3,441,464 109,387 Adjusted EBITDA 979,975 876,540 3,906,832 3,446,475 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 26 25 26 28 Adjusted operating (loss) / profit (6,702) 60,063 286,474 1,012,544 Adjusted operating margin (%) (0) 2 2 8 Adjusted earnings per share (0.00) 0.01 0.00 0.06 Operating cashflow before adjusting items 1,440,257 1,190,829 3,517,099 2,897,554 Free cash flow 325,070 (402,610) (1,052,182) (3,072,360) % of revenue which is subscription 78 70 74 71

