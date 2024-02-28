

For the full year 2024, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revised down earnings guidance to $1.99-$2.04 per share from $2.04-$2.14 provided earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company now sees earnings of $2.30-$2.35 a share.



Analysts on average are expecting Patterson to post earnings of $2.36 for the period.



Q4 Results:



Patterson Companies reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $47.70 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $53.93 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.03 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.62 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $47.70 Mln. vs. $53.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.35



