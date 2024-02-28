

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says three Palestine Red Crescent paramedics were detained during a medical evacuation at Al Amal hospital in Khan Younis.



On February 25, the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the World Health Organization, and OCHA evacuated 24 patients from Al Amal hospital. Despite prior coordination for all staff members and vehicles with the Israeli side, Israeli forces blocked the WHO-led convoy for many hours the moment it left the hospital. UNOCHA alleged that the Israeli military forced patients and staff out of ambulances and stripped all paramedics of their clothes.



Three Palestine Red Crescent paramedics were subsequently detained while the rest of the convoy stayed in place for over seven hours. One paramedic has been released since the incident.



The UN humanitarian agency has called for the immediate release of the two paramedical staff and all other detained health workers.



