Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
WKN: A2PV0J | ISIN: GB00BK71XP16
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024 | 19:38
The Pebble Group PLC: Pebble Group PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / The Pebble Group PLC (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF)

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi


1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii

PEBBLE GROUP PLC

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached


An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify):


3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii

Hanover Investors Management LLP

4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv

The Bank of New York Nominees Ltd as custodian for Hanover Catalyst Fund

5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v

26 February 2024

6. Date on which issuer notified:

28 February 2024

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii

3%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix

Class/type of
shares


if possible using
the ISIN CODE

Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number
of
Shares

Number
of
Voting
Rights

Number
of shares

Number of voting
rights

% of voting rights x

Direct

Direct xi

Indirect xii

Direct

Indirect

Ordinary Shares (ISIN): GB00BK71XP16

4,650,000

4,650,000

5,750,000

0

5,750,000

0

3.434%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration
date xiii

Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv

Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.

% of voting
rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial
instrument

Exercise price

Expiration date xvii

Exercise/
Conversion period xviii

Number of voting rights instrument refers to

% of voting rights xix, xx

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Nominal

Delta

N/A

N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights

Percentage of voting rights

5,750,000

3.434%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

Hanover Investors Management LLP

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:

100%

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

N/A


13. Additional information:


N/A

14. Contact name:

Brian Cullen

15. Contact telephone number:

+44 77025 01755

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
