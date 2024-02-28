The Pebble Group PLC: Pebble Group PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / The Pebble Group PLC (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF)
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
PEBBLE GROUP PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
Hanover Investors Management LLP
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
The Bank of New York Nominees Ltd as custodian for Hanover Catalyst Fund
5. Date of the transaction and date on
26 February 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified:
28 February 2024
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
3%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
Situation previous
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
Number
Number
Number of voting
% of voting rights x
Direct
Direct xi
Indirect xii
Direct
Indirect
Ordinary Shares (ISIN): GB00BK71XP16
4,650,000
4,650,000
5,750,000
0
5,750,000
0
3.434%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting
% of voting
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
Exercise price
Expiration date xvii
Exercise/
Number of voting rights instrument refers to
% of voting rights xix, xx
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Nominal
Delta
N/A
N/A
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights
Percentage of voting rights
5,750,000
3.434%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
Hanover Investors Management LLP
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
100%
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
N/A
14. Contact name:
Brian Cullen
15. Contact telephone number:
+44 77025 01755
