

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by the University of Michigan shows a significant uptick in the usage of antidepressants among girls during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The study indicates a 130% increase in prescriptions for female adolescents aged 12 to 17 and a nearly 60% rise in prescriptions for young women aged 18 to 25 compared to pre-pandemic rates between 2016 and 2019.



Dr. Kao-Ping Chua, the lead author of the study from the University of Michigan Health, highlighted that several studies have shown a surge in anxiety and depression among teenage girls during the pandemic.



The results suggest that the pandemic worsened an existing mental health crisis in this demographic, likely influenced by factors like social isolation, uncertainty about the future, and financial pressures.



According to the study, the lack of mental health professionals and the shift towards telehealth and remote prescribing may have contributed to a preference for medication over therapy.



Researchers emphasize the need for improved interventions for young individuals, including expanded insurance coverage, as young adults have the highest rates of uninsurance among age groups.



In a commentary in Pediatrics, experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University School of Medicine highlight that the study brings attention to the mental health challenges faced by American teenagers.



They attribute the gender gap in antidepressant prescriptions to cultural norms, suggesting that girls are often encouraged to show internalizing behaviors like anxiety and depression, while boys may exhibit more externalizing behaviors such as substance abuse and antisocial actions, thus calling for additional research and training to better recognize signs of emotional distress in males.



