

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by Binghamton University has exposed discrepancies between tattoo ink labels and their actual contents.



The research, titled 'What's in my ink: An analysis of commercial tattoo ink on the U.S. market,' was led by Assistant Professor of Chemistry John Swierk and published in the journal Analytical Chemistry.



The study focused on nine manufacturers, both major companies and smaller producers, analyzing 54 inks. Shockingly, the study found that 90% of the inks tested contained undisclosed substances that varied significantly from their labeled ingredients.



Some of these inks even contained potentially harmful additives like polyethylene glycol, which can result in organ damage through repeated exposure, and propylene glycol, which is a potential allergen. The presence of unlisted substances, such as antibiotics and 2-phenoxyethanol, raised concerns about health risks.



This research highlights the urgent need for better manufacturing practices and labeling standards in the tattoo industry. Swierk hopes that manufacturers will take advantage of this opportunity to reevaluate their processes and that artists and clients will push for better labeling and manufacturing.



In addition, recent legislation, like the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act, aims to address these issues by granting the FDA authority to regulate tattoo inks and ensure accurate labeling. This study is expected to influence ongoing discussions regarding tattoo ink regulation in the United States, and it calls for immediate action to improve the safety and health of the tattoo industry.



