

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The state of Florida is currently grappling with a measles outbreak, with the Florida Department of Health confirming nine cases in Broward County alone.



Among these cases, seven have been traced back to Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston.



The Broward County schools superintendent has confirmed that the outbreak is confined to Manatee Bay Elementary, and no other district schools have been affected.



The outbreak has prompted lawmakers and health officials to call on parents and state officials to take extra precautions to protect students.



The situation has become more complicated due to a controversial letter issued by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo that deferred decisions about school attendance to parents or guardians during the outbreak, going against CDC guidelines.



This has prompted U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz to call for the dismissal of Dr. Ladapo.



To prevent the spread of measles, children are advised to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first administered between 12 and 15 months of age and the second between 4 and 6 years old.



The Florida Department of Health has issued a notice to healthcare providers, urging them to report any suspected cases of measles immediately and providing guidance on identifying, testing, and managing cases.



The outbreak is not unique to Florida, as multiple states have reported measles cases this year, with 35 cases in 15 jurisdictions compared to just 58 cases reported last year.



