

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):



Earnings: $45.66 million in Q4 vs. -$109.24 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.47 in Q4 vs. -$1.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of $86.58 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $396.78 million in Q4 vs. $258.43 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken