

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German maker of wind turbines, on Thursday confirmed its previously announced preliminary annual results on February 12.



Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex, said: 'After a challenging 2022, we managed to stabilize our operations during 2023 as the overall market conditions improved, despite some fluctuations. We have further strengthened our balance sheet this year, achieved good order intake and successively increased our profitability.'



For the first 12-month period, the turbine maker posted a net loss of 290 million euros, lesser than a loss of 497.8 million euros registered last year.



EBITDA was at 2 million euros, compared with a loss of 244.3 million euros a year ago.



EBITDA margin stood at 0 percent as against last year's negative 4.3 percent.



Sales were 6.489 billion euros, up from previous year's 5.693 billion euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Nordex expects sales of 7 billion euros to 7.7 billion euros with an EBITDA margin of 2 percent to 4 percent.



The Group expects the second half of the year to be stronger than the first half.



