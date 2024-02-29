

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann Group AG (FLMNF.PK), a German eyewear company, on Thursday registered a rise in preliminary full-year earnings before taxes or EBT as well as sales.



For the 12-month period, the company reported EBT of 193 million euros, higher than 161 million euros registered last year, reflecting an increase in progressive glasses sold and lower marketing spending.



EBITDA was at 410 million euros, compared with 340 million euros a year ago.



External sales were 2.27 billion euros, up from previous year's 2.03 billion euros.



Consolidated sales rose to 1.97 billion euros from 1.76 billion euros in 2022.



At the year end, the Group operated 1,086 stores worldwide, higher than previous year's 968 stores.



For the full year, the Group has increased dividend to 1 euro per share from previous year's 0.75 euros.



Looking ahead, the Group said: 'In Q4/2023 and early 2024 most of our markets exhibited low consumer sentiment - in Germany a bleak economic outlook led to an even further decline. Whilst we felt these headwinds in our home market, our market share gains in 2023 make us optimistic that we can grow our market position in 2024 even further.'



