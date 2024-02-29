

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK), a beauty company, Thursday reported lower income for fiscal 2023. However, revenues increased by 7.4 percent.



Further the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2024.



Yearly earnings decreased to 749 million euros or 3.24 euros per share from 771 million euros or 3.33 euros per share in the last year.



However, Adjusted EBIT was 1.27 billion euros higher than 1.16 billion euros in the previous year, bringing the Adjusted EBIT margin to 13.4 percent from 13.2 percent.



Total Revenue increased to 9.45 billion euros from 8.8 billion euros in the prior year. Organically revenues increased by 10.8 percent.



Group revenue improved particularly helped by the consumer business segment, the derma business segment and the healthcare business segment.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects Adjusted EBIT margin to be slightly above previous year's level and revenue in the mid-single-digit organic sales growth.



On Wednesday, Beiersdorf shares closed at EUR 137.70, down 1.01% in Germany.



