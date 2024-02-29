

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) reported that its fiscal year 2023 pretax profit increased to 247.0 million pounds from 196.8 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 17.93 pence compared to 12.79 pence. Underlying pretax profit increased to 224.1 million pounds from 216.6 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 15.36 pence compared to 13.92 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue increased to 4.87 billion pounds from 4.53 billion pounds, previous year. Organic revenue growth was 4%, for the period.



The Group's revenue and underlying operating profit guidance is unchanged for fiscal 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken