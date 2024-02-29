

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG.L) reported that its preliminary profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2023 declined 3.7% to 1.195 billion pounds from 1.241 billion pounds in the prior year. Basic earnings per share were 138.9 pence down from 141.8 pence last year.



But adjusted earnings per share for the year grew to 323.9 pence from 317.8 pence in the previous year.



Annual total income, including recoveries, increased to 8.38 billion pounds from 7.74 billion pounds in the prior year.



LSEG said its board proposed a final dividend of 79.3 pence per share, which together with the interim dividend of 35.7 pence per share paid to shareholders in September 2023, results in a 7.5% increase in the total dividend to 115 pence per share. The final dividend of 79.3 pence per share will be paid on 22 May 2024 to all shareholders on the share register at the record date of 19 April 2024.



LSEG plans to execute up to 1 billion pounds of shares buyback in 2024, with intention to acquire this directly from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium.



