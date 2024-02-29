

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc. (CRH.L,CRH), a provider of building materials solutions, reported that its net income attributable to the company for fiscal year 2023 declined to $3.18 billion or $4.33 pence per share from $3.86 billion or $5.11 pence per share in the previous year.



Earnings per share pre-impairment from continuing operations was 30% higher than 2022 at $4.65.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.49 per share for fiscal year 2023. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the year were $34.95 billion up from $32.72 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $35.14 billion fiscal year 2023.



The company expects fiscal year 2024 net income to be in the range of $3.55 billion to $3.80 billion.



The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, representing an annualized increase of 5% on the prior year. The dividend will be paid wholly in cash on April 17, 2024 to shareholders registered at the close of business on March 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be March 14, 2024.



As part of its ongoing share buyback program, CRH repurchased 54.9 million ordinary shares in 2023 for a total consideration of $3.0 billion . On December 21, 2023, the Company announced a new tranche of $300 million which completed on February 28, 2024.



CRH said it is extending the buyback program with an additional $300 million tranche to be completed no later than May 9, 2024.



