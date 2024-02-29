Anzeige
dsm-firmenich publishes 2023 Integrated Annual Report

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces the publication of its first Integrated Annual Report (IAR).

dsm-firmenich logo

The 2023 IAR contains detailed insights into dsm-firmenich's financial and non-financial progress during its inaugural year. Through its highly integrated portfolio of nutritional, natural and renewable ingredients, together with complementary science capabilities and technologies, dsm-firmenich delivered solid performance significantly impacted by unprecedented low vitamin prices.

The report provides detailed information on the Group's performance in 2023, including progress on the integration, delivery of synergies, and sustainability commitments. In addition, the report includes reviews of each Business Unit, case studies of groundbreaking customer collaboration, and insight into the company's positive business impacts for climate and nature, nutrition and health, and people.

The 2023 IAR is available on a dedicated website where a downloadable version in the ESEF format as specified by the European Commission in the Regulatory Technical Standard on ESEF (Regulation (EU) 2019/815) is also available.

The full version of the 2023 IAR is available here: https://annualreport.dsm-firmenich.com/2023/

For more information

dsm-firmenich media enquiries: media@dsm-firmenich.com

dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-firmenich-publishes-2023-integrated-annual-report-302075493.html

