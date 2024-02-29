

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Thursday ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation reading later in the day that could influence expectations regarding interest-rate cuts.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,640 after declining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



Vesuvius, an engineered ceramics company, fell about 1 percent after reporting lower profit for the full year.



CRH, a provider of building materials solutions, soared 7 percent after pretax profit rose, reflecting good underlying demand in key end-use markets.



Indivior added 1 percent. The pharmaceutical company announced that its subsidiary, Indivior Inc., has received final Court approval for its settlement with the Direct Purchaser class, concluding the anti-trust multi-district litigation or MDL matter.



Likewise, GSK gained 1 percent after it agreed to confidentially settle another lawsuit in California.



British Airways owner IAG rose 1.4 percent after reporting a surge in annual profits.



