YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):
Earnings: $67 million in Q4 vs. -$15 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.32 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $1.012 billion in Q4 vs. $983 million in the same period last year.
