

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals manufacturer, Symrise AG (SYIEY) announced Thursday that CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram, whose contract originally would have expired by end of October 2025, is now retiring in the best mutual consent and agreement.



Jean-Yves Parisot succeeds Bertram as CEO, effective at the end of March 31, 2024.



The Supervisory Board has also renewed the contract of Jean-Yves Parisot for another four years until the end of September 2028. He has been a member of the Executive Board of Symrise since 2016, being responsible for the Taste, Nutrition & Health segment.



Bertram will continue to work closely with Jean-Yves Parisot to ensure a smooth handover.



In Germany, Symrise shares were trading at 92.38 euros, down 2.5%.



