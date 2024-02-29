SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Welcomes the Oglala Lakota Nation, Second Native American Tribal Customer

Oglala Lakota Nation Pioneering Humane Alcohol Screening for Community-Wide Probation Management

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that the Oglala Lakota Nation is adopting the SOBRcheck technology for use in its community-wide probation management program. The Oglala Lakota Nation is a Self-Governing Nation within the United States, and its Pine River Reservation in South Dakota is the eighth-largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The Oglala Lakota Nation is initially implementing SOBRcheck to provide efficient, hygienic and humane frontline alcohol screening for 60-plus probationers, three times a week.

This is SOBRsafe's second engagement among the 574 sovereign tribal nations in the United States. This latest engagement was facilitated by channel partner KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions.

"Our law enforcement function is resource-constrained, so we are always seeking ways to innovate and gain operational efficiencies," stated Warren Cross, Lab Director, Oglala Sioux Tribe Clinical Lab. "SOBRcheck is faster and cleaner than the legacy breathalyzer method, both freeing up staff time and creating a safer work environment. Moreover, it brings dignity to detection in a tightly-knit community. We don't seek to embarrass our friends and neighbors - SOBRcheck helps remove that emotion from the alcohol screening process."

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini, "We are honored to support the Oglala Sioux Tribe. They seek to streamline probation management, and we believe our technology is ideally suited to the task. We look forward to demonstrating meaningful advancements in the weeks to come."

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and reports in real-time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

