Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Manuel Montoya as the Company's Chief Technical Officer.

Richard Osmond, President and CEO, remarked, "Manuel's long and deep experience exploring and making discoveries in Perú is a welcome addition to Element 29. As part of the GlobeTrotters team that made the initial discovery of our Elida deposit and Atravezado target at Flor de Cobre, he can hit the ground running as we aggressively advance these highly prospective copper projects."

Mr. Montoya has over 35 years of experience in the natural resource sector primarily in South America. He was an integral part of the GlobeTrotters Resource Group team that made the initial discovery of the Company's Elida porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag deposit as well as the highly prospective Atravezado porphyry Cu-Mo target at Flor de Cobre. He started his career working as a Mining Exploration Geologist with the Peruvian Geological Survey and later working in the petroleum industry as a production geologist for Petroperú S.A. For the past 20 years, he has been involved in the mining industry as a Chief Geologist for Cominco Perú, Chief Geologist of the Andes Exploration Group in South America for Teck Cominco and as a Principal Geologist for the Andes Exploration Group for Teck. As Principal Geologist, he was involved in project generation, strategic planning, evaluations, and recommendations for Tier-1 porphyry copper projects throughout South America primarily focused on Perú, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, and Colombia. Manuel was also an integral part of the exploration team at Teck responsible for the discovery of the Zafranal porphyry copper-gold deposit in southern Perú. Throughout his career, Manuel has worked on a diverse group of exploration and development projects that include porphyry Cu, epithermal Au, CRD-skarn, MVT, VMS, SEDEX, Orogenic Au and IOCG deposit types.

About Element 29 Resources Inc.

Element 29 is an emerging copper exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of Peruvian projects towards development in one of the world's more established mining jurisdictions.

The Company's principal objective is to explore and develop its Elida Porphyry Copper Deposit in west-central Perú and its Flor de Cobre Porphyry Copper Project located in the Southern Perú Copper Belt, 26 km southeast from Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde copper mine. Both projects are well located for potential mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.

More information is available at www.e29copper.com.

