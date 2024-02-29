

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - An indicator of the turning points in the Swiss economy declined for the first time in four months in February, yet remained positive reflecting the brighter outlook for the manufacturing and construction sectors, results of a monthly survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Thursday.



The KOF Economic Barometer fell to 101.6 in February from a revised 102.5 in January. That was in line with economists' expectations. The reading remained above average.



'Despite the slight cooling, the rather positive economic signals in Switzerland remain intact,' the think tank said.



The outlook for financial and insurance services, hospitality, other services and foreign demand in general worsened, the KOF said.



The institute also said the outlook for private consumption in Switzerland is stable.



With the producing sector that includes manufacturing and construction, positive developments were seen for indicators such as stocks of finished products, order books and the number of persons employed.



However, the indicators for intermediate goods and, to a lesser extent, for profits eased signaling possible supply constraints.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken