Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth"), a developer of premier Chilean lithium projects in support of the global energy transition, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to support a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Wealth Minerals management, alongside Liviakis Financial Communications, to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight Wealth Minerals' flagship lithium projects in Chile - a U.S. free trade partner country as noted in the Inflation Reduction Act - which positions the Company as a potential beneficiary of the global energy transition through the supply of responsibly sourced lithium.

MZ maintains offices worldwide and has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Managing Director at MZ North America, and Ian Scargill, Senior Vice President, will advise Wealth Minerals regarding corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Zimmerman commented: "With the global energy transition driving increased lithium demand against a backdrop of limited supply, the industry is facing a structural supply/demand gap. Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act has created an incentive to source lithium from free-trade partner countries such as Chile, creating a dynamic where consumers of lithium are securing future supplies of raw materials directly with junior miners. In addition, M&A activity in the lithium space has been robust in recent years. Taken together, this presents a unique opportunity for Wealth Minerals, which maintains two flagship Chilean lithium projects spanning over 50,000 hectares in aggregate.

"The Company's Atacama Lithium Project spans 46,200 hectares in total in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta in Northern Chile, the world's highest grade and largest producing brine deposit. In addition, the Company's recently expanded Kuska Lithium Project maintains an after-tax NPV (10% discount) of US$1.15B with a project IRR of 28%, per a Preliminary Economic Assessment announced in January of this year. When taken together with future development potential, we find Wealth Minerals to be a compelling lithium opportunity for our network of institutional and family office investors worldwide."

Hendrik van Alphen, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Minerals, added: "We believe 2024 has the potential to be a landmark year for Wealth Minerals as we continue to drive forward development of our project portfolio. We continue to see strong demand for lithium to help narrow the potential future supply gap amidst the backdrop of the global energy transition. To that end, I look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group as well as John Liviakis to share our thesis with the investment community as we strive to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders over the long-term."

The consultancy agreement with MZ Group has a term of six months with renewal clauses for additional six-month intervals and may be terminated with thirty days advance notice prior to the end of the then current term. MZ Group will be paid a monthly fee of US$15,000.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth Minerals (TSXV: WML) (OTCQX: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) is a developer of premier Chilean lithium projects in support of the global energy transition. The Company's flagship Atacama Lithium Project spans 46,200 hectares in the Atacama Salar, a region which contains the world's highest grade and largest producing lithium brine deposits. The Kuska Lithium Project spans 10,500 hectares and maintains an after-tax NPV (10% discount) of US$1.15B per a Preliminary Economic Assessment announced in January 2024.

As the energy transition takes hold, the Company's goal is to advance its project to production and serve as a leading provider of responsibly sourced lithium to North American industry. To learn more, please visit the Company's website www.wealthminerals.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

