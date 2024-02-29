Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
29.02.24
16:42 Uhr
136,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,74 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,00137,0016:44
136,00137,0016:44
ACCESSWIRE
29.02.2024 | 15:26
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Wesco Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Wesco International

The latest edition of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2024 once again includes Wesco International.

Wesco has been named to this prestigious list of international companies since 2022 and improved in its industry category of Wholesalers: Diversified ranking this year - up from #4 in 2023 to #2 in 2024.

"I'm proud that Wesco has once again been named to Fortune's prestigious World's Most Admired Companies list," says Wesco Chairman, President and Chief Executive O?icer John Engel. "The tremendous contributions our people are making to our business and in our communities are a testament to our continuous focus on our high-performance culture."

In 2024, Korn Ferry, in collaboration with Fortune, analyzed nearly 600 firms across 28 countries with feedback from more than 3,700 senior executives and directors to compile the World's Most Admired list. Only the most highly regarded and successful firms made the final cut.

Some of the criteria for the ranking include innovation, people management, social responsibility, quality of products and services, global competitiveness, and more.

Wesco is committed to being a socially responsible company, particularly as it allows them to attract and retain world-class talent and expertise. Their approach to sustainability is two-fold: Wesco reduces the environmental impacts of its own operations and assists their customers and suppliers with achieving their sustainability goals through the products and services they provide.

More information about Wesco's approach to Environmental, Social and Governance can be found on Wesco's website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.