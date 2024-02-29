Wesco International: Wesco Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Wesco International

The latest edition of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2024 once again includes Wesco International.

Wesco has been named to this prestigious list of international companies since 2022 and improved in its industry category of Wholesalers: Diversified ranking this year - up from #4 in 2023 to #2 in 2024.

"I'm proud that Wesco has once again been named to Fortune's prestigious World's Most Admired Companies list," says Wesco Chairman, President and Chief Executive O?icer John Engel. "The tremendous contributions our people are making to our business and in our communities are a testament to our continuous focus on our high-performance culture."

In 2024, Korn Ferry, in collaboration with Fortune, analyzed nearly 600 firms across 28 countries with feedback from more than 3,700 senior executives and directors to compile the World's Most Admired list. Only the most highly regarded and successful firms made the final cut.

Some of the criteria for the ranking include innovation, people management, social responsibility, quality of products and services, global competitiveness, and more.

Wesco is committed to being a socially responsible company, particularly as it allows them to attract and retain world-class talent and expertise. Their approach to sustainability is two-fold: Wesco reduces the environmental impacts of its own operations and assists their customers and suppliers with achieving their sustainability goals through the products and services they provide.

More information about Wesco's approach to Environmental, Social and Governance can be found on Wesco's website.

