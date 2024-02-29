BayWa re and Ampt, in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology (ICT), have developed an innovative and technically challenging hybrid system featuring 690 kWp of rooftop and ground-mounted PV, a 2 MW wind turbine, and a 10 MWh flow-battery energy storage system. German renewable energy developer BayWa re and Ampt, a US-based DC optimizer producer, have announced the deployment of a hybrid wind-solar-flow battery facility in the microgrid of the Fraunhofer ICT campus in Pfinztal, Germany. The project, billed as the first of its kind in Europe, features three rooftop arrays ...

