

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has banned grease-proofing materials containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food packaging in the U.S.



FDA said it is taking this action to eliminate the major source of dietary exposure to PFAS from food packaging like fast-food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, take-out paperboard containers and pet food bags.



PFAS are a diverse group of thousands of chemicals that resist grease, oil, water and heat. The FDA has authorized certain PFAS for limited use in cookware, food packaging and food processing equipment.



Exposure to some types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects, according to FDA.



