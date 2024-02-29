Meltwater wins Comparably awards for "Best Company for Diversity", "Best Company for Women", and "Best CEO"

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of Comparably awards for "Best Company for Diversity," "Best Company for Women," and "Best CEO".



Comparably awards are based on data compiled from 15 million employee ratings across 70,000 companies. The award takes into account employee ratings and testimonials about life at Meltwater, including compensation, leadership, work-life balance, professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits.

These awards are a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and empowering workplace culture. Earning recognition for "Best Company for Diversity" and "Best Company for Women" underscores Meltwater's dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, respected and have equal opportunities for advancement in their careers.

Furthermore, Meltwater's leadership, epitomized by the recognition of CEO John Box as a "Best CEO", cultivates a strong culture of trust and transparency. Box has played a pivotal role in shaping Meltwater's success with a strong vision and mission for the company, as well as leading the company's growth as a world-class, enterprise SaaS solution.

Additionally, Meltwater was also named "Best CEO for Women," "Best Company for Career Growth," "Best Company Outlook,", "Best Sales Teams," and "Best Company Global Culture" in 2023.

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.