Eurofins MET Labs, part of the global Eurofins (Paris:ERF) network of companies, and a leader in product safety approvals and regulatory certification, is proud to announce the completion of a half-million-dollar expansion of its 10-meter Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Chamber at their Santa Clara laboratory, in collaboration with ETS-Lindgren. This investment significantly enhances the chamber's testing capabilities, enabling manufacturers to meet international EMC compliance regulations.

The upgrade includes replacing the existing flooring with steel plate, thereby increasing its weight capacity to over 20,000 lbs.-a critical enhancement for automotive test services. New hybrid anechoic absorbers have been installed to improve Site Voltage Standing Wave Ratio (sVSWR) performance, facilitating accurate measurements in compliance with CISPR 16 and ANSI C63.4 standards. These developments ensure adherence to stringent international EMC standards to assist manufacturers to accelerate their time to market.

In 2024, Silicon Valley EMC Testing Facility laboratory upgrades will continue with the addition of Safety and Environment testing services, complimenting services offered in six other North American Eurofins MET laboratories. The MET mark, denoting product safety, is recognized throughout the United States and Canada, indicating compliance with federal regulations for safe product use in the workplace.

Since its inception in 2008, the Eurofins MET Labs Santa Clara facility has been a leader in EMC and Wireless regulatory testing. In 2020, the laboratory expanded its services to include cellular device testing with PTCRB and CTIA accreditation to help mobile phone and IoT device manufacturers to meet the standards of North American cellular carriers and global requirements. The MET Labs Global Market Access (GMA) program further supports market entry into more than 140 countries/regions, leveraging the expertise of the Americas GMA group and Eurofins GMA teams worldwide to deliver superior client services in Silicon Valley and around the globe.

Eurofins MET Labs has an array of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in areas including Automotive, Antenna, Medical, Cybersecurity, GMA, Safety, IoT, and more. Eurofins MET Labs distinguishes itself through its unparalleled service offerings, transparent pricing, flexible scheduling, dedicated project management, and support from a team of global experts. These offerings symbolize its unwavering dedication to enabling client success in the highly competitive regulatory compliance arena.

About ETS-Lindgren

ETS-Lindgren is an international manufacturer of components and systems that measure, shield, and control electromagnetic and acoustic energy. The company's products are used for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), microwave, wireless, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing, electromagnetic field (EMF) measurement, radio frequency (RF) personal safety monitoring, and control of acoustic environments.

Headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas, ETS-Lindgren has manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of ESCO Technologies, a leading supplier of engineered products for growing industrial and commercial markets. ESCO is a New York Stock Exchange listed company (symbol ESE) with headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. Additional information about ETS-Lindgren is available at www.ets-lindgren.com. Additional information about ESCO and its subsidiaries is available at www.escotechnologies.com

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins network of companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With ca. 62,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in 62 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

