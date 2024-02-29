

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, consuming diets high in ultra-processed food (UPF) can negatively impact various aspects of health.



The research reveals that UPF is linked to '32 health parameters spanning mortality, cancer, and mental, respiratory, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and metabolic health outcomes.'



The study was conducted by health experts from institutions such as the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Deakin University, and Sorbonne University, based on the review of 45 meta-analyses involving nearly 10 million individuals, conducted in the past three years and not funded by UPF-producing companies.



The researchers call for the implementation and evaluation of population-based and public health interventions to reduce UPF intake for the betterment of human health.



Ultra-processed products are typically high in added sugar, fat, and/or salt while lacking essential nutrients like vitamins and fiber. The study also revealed that ultra-processed foods contain added flavors that can stimulate eating even when not hungry.



Another study in Lancet Public Health suggests that implementing calorie labeling in various food establishments could prevent thousands of heart disease-related deaths in England over the next two decades.



