

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fairhope West Elementary School in Alabama was forced to close on Thursday, due to an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness. Nearly 800 students and staff members were absent following the outbreak, which is currently under investigation by public health officials.



The situation escalated quickly, with only 29 students missing from school on Tuesday, but the number surging to hundreds overnight, with half of the staff unable to attend on Wednesday. While not all 773 students and 50 staff absent on Wednesday were sick, absences were excused as a precautionary measure. Only 201 students attended school on Wednesday.



Due to the significant number of absences and symptomatic individuals, Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced the closure of the school for Thursday and Friday. This was to prevent further spread of the illness and to enable deep cleaning of the school premises.



The Alabama Department of Public Health is currently investigating the outbreak, focusing on symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Baldwin County Public Schools Health Services Coordinator Alison Rudd has stated that the illness could potentially be similar to norovirus.



