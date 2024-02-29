

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Home Appliances has recalled about 42,000 Camplux portable tankless water heaters due to the risk of fire.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, portable water heaters can leak gas from the gas regulator connection, posing a fire hazard.



The recall involves certain Camplux brand portable tankless water heaters with model numbers AY132, BD158, BW211, BW264, and BW422. The sizes and manufacturing dates can be found on the CPSC website.



The recalled water heaters were designed and intended for outdoor use with an attached propane tank to quickly heat water for showering or other hot water needs. The water heaters were sold in white, black, and silver/gray colors.



Camplux has received 19 reports of fire incidents involving the recalled water heaters. No injuries have been reported.



The company has asked its customers to immediately turn off and stop using the recalled portable water heaters and contact The Home Appliances for a free repair kit. The repair kit consists of a replacement gas regulator with a quick connect attachment that allows for easy connection and disconnection without the need to screw in the gas regulator. Instructions for installing this repair kit will also be provided.



The water heaters were sold online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from June 2018 through December 2021 for between $160 and $400.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken