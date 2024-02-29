

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $282 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $293 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.47 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $282 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.73- $1.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,385 - $1,400 Mln



