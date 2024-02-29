

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $387 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $638 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $6.76 billion from $7.81 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $387 Mln. vs. $501 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.76 Bln vs. $7.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 - $0.41 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.6 - $7.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.82 - $1.92



